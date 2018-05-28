Tibet airport uses cutting-edge scanners for passengers to boost security

Seven state-of-the-art scanners have improved efficiency and security at Lhasa Gonggar International Airport, inspection staff told the Global Times on Monday.



Since the equipment was installed at the airport in Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region five days ago, the detection rate for suspicious packages had increased, Dawa, an airport security inspector, told the Global Times on Monday.



Four travelers could pass along the inspection corridor in one minute compared to three before, he added.



The double-angle X-ray scanners provide a more comprehensive view of objects with vertical and horizontal footage, the official Tibetan news website xzxw.com reported.



The enhancements came in response to China's Civil Aviation Administration's call for upgraded security inspection equipment, the official Tibetan news website said, citing the administration's Tibet bureau.



To boost security, the Lhasa airport security team will make full use of the equipment, reinforce its maintenance and exploit the enhanced functionality, an administration Tibet bureau official said.



According to the bureau, Lhasa airport received more than 4.5 million passengers who were carried on 41,299 flights in 2017, chinanews.com reported.



Tibet has 79 air routes, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Sunday.



In May 2017, 14 scanners were launched at Qingdao Liuting International Airport, media reported. In August 2016, nine were installed at Ningbo Lishe International Airport.



