FM, Hebei promote investment in Xiongan

China's foreign ministry and Hebei Province hosted a joint promotion activity for Xiongan New Area on Monday in Beijing to attract overseas talent and investment.



Hundreds of foreign envoys from countries including Italy, the UK, Singapore and Senegal, together with representatives from the world's top 500 companies attended the event to learn about development of the area south of Beijing, according to the Hebei provincial government's official website.



"The promotion activity sent a signal that the new area is being built at a world level and open to overseas investment and talent," Zhang Gui, executive director of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei research center at the Hebei University of Technology, told the Global Times on Monday.



It was also a great chance for China to show the world its development over recent years and its confidence in the future, Zhang noted.



China announced the establishment of Xiongan New Area on April 1, 2017, as part of measures to transfer non-capital functions out of Beijing and advance the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Xinhua News Agency reported.



The master plan document, the fundamental guideline on the planning and development of Xiongan New Area, was published in April this year.



The new area is expected to serve the function of an international exchange for Beijing and create a new platform for foreign cooperation so as to enhance the openness of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, according to the document, Xinhua reported.



Creative design, film, television and science cooperation are also being encouraged.



Zhang recommended that the new area be promoted at different levels with different events by different organizations such as the Ministry of Commerce, to receive better results in attracting investment and talent.



According to Xu Qin, governor of Hebei Province, the Laureate Science Alliance, a nonprofit organization to support top scientific and technological research, is planning to establish a science laboratory in Xiongan New Area, according to the CGTN in November 2017.



