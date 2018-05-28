Moon could broker summit

South Korean President Moon Jae-in could broker the Singapore summit between the US and North Korean leaders with a possible declaration on ending the state of war on the Korean Peninsula, but China would be an indispensable party to a peace treaty, and the lasting peace and stability in the region, analysts said on Monday.



Moon could make a trip to Singapore for a trilateral summit with US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on June 12, depending on the outcome of ongoing discussions between the US and North Korea, the Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday.



A Chinese expert said that Moon may join the summit after Trump and Kim's meeting in Singapore and he may focus on mediating disputes on denuclearization.



"Moon knows better that if the nuclear issue remains unsettled, South Korea will not have a secure environment for economic development," Cui Zhiying, director of Tongji University's Korean Peninsula Research Center, told the Global Times on Monday.



The three-way summit, if held, will likely be aimed at providing a security guarantee for North Korea in exchange for its denuclearization, Yonhap reported.



If the US, South Korea and North Korea manage to sign a declaration in Singapore on ending the state of war on the Korean Peninsula, North Korea could receive, to some extent, the security guarantee that it has always sought, Cui said.



A senior North Korean official arrived in Beijing on Monday on his way to Singapore for preparatory talks leading to the planned Kim-Trump summit. The official is said to be heading the country's delegation to discuss the logistics and security issues associated with the summit, Yonhap reported.



A US team led by White House deputy chief of staff for operations Joe Hagin is also reportedly bound for Singapore for summit-related discussions with the North Korean team.



China role essential



Analysts said China should and must be involved in the Korean Peninsula peace process, considering its efforts to promote the Singapore summit and its role as a concerned party in the 1953 armistice treaty.



The 1953 armistice agreement, which led to a cessation of hostilities, was signed on July 27, 1953 at Panmunjom by North Korea and China on one side, and the US on behalf of the United Nations Command. South Korea was not a signatory to the agreement, but a military demarcation line was drawn up separating the two Koreas.



China is indispensable in the peace process and it is wrong and dangerous to say China's involvement in current negotiations to end the state of war would cause disputes between China and the US, said Zheng Jiyong, director of the Shanghai-based Fudan University Center for Korean Studies.



Zheng said US President Donald Trump once tried to shift blame by accusing China for influencing North Korea in a negative way.



"China and North Korea have shared a lot of comments on denuclearization, including the step-by-step process. China has and will never tell North Korea what to do but only encourages the North to go forward on denuclearization," Zheng said.



The Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that China firmly supports the Singapore summit and hopes it could bring peace to the Korean Peninsula and good news to the world. China will continue to play a constructive role in the peninsula issues.



"A peace treaty and lasting stability in the region cannot be achieved without China. As the peace process on the Korean Peninsula progresses, additional topics should be included, including the presence of US troops in South Korea and the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system in South Korea," Cui said.