Burkina Faso will adhere to the one-China policy after ties resume

Wang Yang, chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, on Monday met with Burkina Faso's Foreign Minister Alpha Barry in Beijing.



Wang asked Barry to convey President Xi Jinping's greetings to Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and hailed the resumption of the diplomatic ties between the two countries. On Saturday, Barry signed a joint communique with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing to resume diplomatic ties between the two countries.



The Burkina Faso government's decision to recognize the one-China policy and resume diplomatic ties conforms to the trend of the times and meets the consensus of the international community, said Wang Yang.



Barry said that Burkina Faso is happy to come back to the big family of friendly cooperation between China and Africa and will adhere to the one-China policy, advance cooperation with China and make contributions to bilateral ties as well as the ties between Africa and China.



Xinhua

