Another vote required

Colombian presidential candidate Ivan Duque (center), of the Democratic Center party celebrates with supporters next to his running mate Marta Lucia Ramirez (right) and one of his daughters (left), after winning the first round of the Colombian presidential election, in Bogota on Sunday. The conservative candidate won the first round of Colombia's presidential election Sunday but fell short of the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff next month. The 41-year-old senator will face former guerrilla leader Gustavo Petro on June 17, the first leftist candidate to contest a runoff election in Columbia. Photo: AFP