170 Chinese enterprises to attend China-Russia Expo

At least 170 Chinese enterprises will attend the 5th China-Russia Expo in Yekaterinburg City in Russia in July, local authorities said Monday.
Co-organized by the Ministry of Commerce
, the government of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province and a number of Russian ministries, the expo will be held from July 9 to 12.
Themed "new starting point, new opportunity, new future," the expo will hold 28 commercial activities covering finance, electricity, science and technology, logistics, forestry and machinery.
So far, 170 Chinese enterprises from the aviation, heavy equipment and high-tech sectors, have applied to attend and display their products at the expo.
The fourth expo was held in Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, last year. The annual event is an important platform for
economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.