Belt and Road tourist city mayor's summit opens in Zhengzhou

The Belt and Road
tourist city mayor's summit opened Monday in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, highlighting quality urban tourism in the sharing economy era.
The summit, part of the international mayor's forum on tourism, focused on international tourism cooperation, tourism safety, sharing tourism as well as international tourism governance.
Li Jinzao, China's vice minister of culture and tourism, called for strengthening international tourism cooperation and improving tourism governance, amid threats of ethnic conflict, terrorism and epidemic disease worldwide.
As the world's largest source of outbound tourists, China saw 130.5 million overseas trips made in 2017, up by 7 percent year on year, official data showed.
"Tourism can be a strong support for the economy, especially for cities along the Belt and Road, as the initiative has connected China and Europe in not only infrastructure, but also resources," said Zhu Shanzhong, executive director of the UN World Tourism Organization.
Jointly hosted by the Ministry of Culture
and Tourism, the UNWTO and Henan Province, the event has attracted 95 mayors and representatives from 28 countries, as well as 39 Chinese mayors or deputy mayors.