Algeria to repatriate 105 terrorists to Mali

Algeria will repatriate 105 Malian terrorists, local media reported on Monday.



Citing a security source, El Watan newspaper reported that these Malian armed militants were arrested by Algerian counterterrorism troops in five provinces in the south of Algeria.



They were arrested over involvement in establishing training camps in Algeria for the Malian militant group Ansar Eddine.



The source stressed that the terrorists are "under administrative detention" and listed as dangerous people who must be repatriated under tight security escort.



Algeria decided to repatriate them by air to Bamako, after consultation with the Malian diplomatic mission in Algiers, he added.



Algeria has deployed tens of thousands of troops on the southern and eastern borderline, in a bid to thwart the intrusion of terrorists and arms amid instability in Mali and the civil war in Libya.

