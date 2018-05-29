Finnish FM's criticism of Irish abortion referendum result comes under attack

Finland's liberal politicians censured Foreign Minister Timo Soini on Monday for his blog posting that criticized the result of the recent pro-abortion vote in Ireland.



Following the Irish referendum to overturn the abortion ban, the Finnish foreign minister wrote on his blog on Sunday that the world would become "odd" if people have to find reasons to defend life. He said he would defend life at any time.



In response to Soini's view, two ministers from the conservative National Coalition Party took to Twitter on Monday to declare that Soini's attitude did not represent that of the Finnish government.



"Timo Soini's opinion is not Finland's official position on abortion," said Minister of Interior Kai Mykkanen. The former Development Minister added that as development minister, he would have increased funding for sexual and reproductive health as well as support for reproductive rights including access to safe abortions in developing countries.



Foreign Trade and Development Minister Anne-Mari Virolainen echoed the words of Mykkanen, saying that Finland promotes sexual and reproductive health and rights in all of its interactions.



Soini responded later on Monday that there should be no surprise to anyone that he has such a position, as he has had the same position for 30 years as a politician. "I'm not ashamed of it, and I'm never ashamed," he was cited as saying.



Soini used to be the chairman of the populist Finns Party before the key members of the party defected and formed Blue Reform, a center right movement, last year.



The outcome of the Irish referendum on abortion rights has been echoed by many in Finland. Milla Pyykkonen, Secretary General of Finnish Women's Union, said Saturday that she was happy about the result.



"Abortion law has been the cornerstone of the women's movement from the beginning," Pyykkonen was quoted by Finnish national broadcaster, Yle, as saying.

