School promotes intangible cultural heritages in Chongqing, southwest China

A craftsman makes a sugar painting at Xiyong No. 1 Primary School at Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 28, 2018. The month-long event, in which craftsmen present 15 itmes of national and provincial intangible cultural heritages to students, aims at bringing intangible cultural heritage closer to the students. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A craftsman teaches a student to carve on a piece of bamboo vase at Xiyong No. 1 Primary School at Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 28, 2018. The month-long event, in which craftsmen present 15 itmes of national and provincial intangible cultural heritages to students, aims at bringing intangible cultural heritage closer to the students. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A craftswoman makes Shu embroidery at Xiyong No. 1 Primary School at Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 28, 2018. The month-long event, in which craftsmen present 15 itmes of national and provincial intangible cultural heritages to students, aims at bringing intangible cultural heritage closer to the students. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)

A craftsman paints on a gourd at Xiyong No. 1 Primary School at Shapingba District of Chongqing, southwest China, May 28, 2018. The month-long event, in which craftsmen present 15 itmes of national and provincial intangible cultural heritages to students, aims at bringing intangible cultural heritage closer to the students. (Xinhua/Tang Yi)