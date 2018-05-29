Australian navy to curb excessive alcohol consumption among sailors

The Australian Defense Department said on Tuesday it will punish drunken sailors by not letting them stay out on shore leave.



Recent incidents in overseas ports have prompted the Australian navy to issue a fleet-wide directive that will severely restrict sailors' behavior.



The crackdown will apply to Royal Australian Navy personnel of all ranks.



"The directive covers leave as well as limits to alcohol consumption, and expected standards of behavior, shore patrols and buddy systems," the Defense Department said in a statement.



"Existing policies and expected behaviors have been reinforced and all fleet units have been reminded of Navy's representational responsibilities in foreign and domestic ports," the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) quoted the statement as saying.



Australia's sailors are already instructed not to wander alone in foreign ports and to comply with local drinking laws.



Commanding officers will also be given new powers to help reduce the risk of alcohol-related incidents during shore leave.



The ABC reported that a navy source said the directive will include curfews and mandatory breath testing, although the Defence Department has not confirmed whether those measures are part of the crackdown.



The measures will reportedly vary from port to port with considerations for safety and security, as well as local sensitivities and operational requirements.

