US trade attitude damages credibility

China urged the US on Wednesday to act in line with the joint statement on trade consultations, in response to the White House's latest statement on slapping tariffs on Chinese imports.
If the US makes any reckless move on trade, China will take measures in response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
The US will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of goods from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the "Made in China 2025" program, according to a statement issued by the US government on Tuesday. The final list of imports covered will be announced by June 15, and tariffs will be imposed on those imports shortly thereafter, the statement said.
In international relations, each time a country backtracks and turns its back on another, it damages its own credibility, Hua Chunying, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
spokesperson, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
"We urge the US to keep its promises, and act in line with the spirit of the joint statement between China and the US," she said, noting that trade issues should be tackled in a constructive way.
The US government's latest statement was unexpected, but not surprising to us, Chinese Ministry of Commerce
(MOFCOM) said late Tuesday night.
MOFCOM said the latest statement is also contrary to the consensus reached between China and the US, but China is confident that its core interests will be safeguarded.
In addition, the US will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls on Chinese individuals and entities linked to the acquisition of industrially significant technology. The proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, the statement said.
It's highly possible that the US is exerting further pressure on China to make concessions on "Made in China 2025," which China cannot do. On the four major requests of the Trump administration, including reducing deficits, protecting intellectual property rights, making market more open, and dropping Made in China 2025, the first three can be negotiated, but the last one cannot, Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.
"Once the tariff list is revealed in June, a trade war will break out, and China will certainly fight back, which also means that all the efforts made in previous negotiations will be gone," Jin said.Prepared to fight back
China and the US have reached a consensus to avoid a trade war after several rounds of negotiations between high-level Chinese and US officials. However, the latest statement from the White House ignores this agreement, Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times.
"China has been expanding its opening-up, and the benefits of this push will be shared with our trading partners. The US is unlikely to be among them," Mei said.
A US delegation led by Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will visit China on June 2-4 to continue consultations with their Chinese counterparts on economic and trade issues, the Xinhua News Agency reported on May 24.
Regardless of the measures the US takes, China has the confidence, the ability and expertise to safeguard the interests of the Chinese people and the country's core interests, MOFCOM said.
"China also has a list," Mei said, noting that the Trump administration will put American products such as soybeans and automobiles back in jeopardy if it insists on a trade war.
The MOFCOM unveiled a list on April 4 of a tariff of 25 percent on 106 US items, including soybeans, automobiles, chemical products and airplanes.
"The reversal will have taken China by surprise, especially because the US Commerce Secretary is expected in Beijing next week," Nick Marro, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit, said in an email sent to the Global Times on Wednesday.
The Chinese may now be under the impression that the US is negotiating in bad faith, and that may have repercussions for any potential summit with North Korea
later this summer, Marro noted.