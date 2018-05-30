Kim’s No.1 flies to New York

A high-ranking North Korea
n official reportedly left Beijing for New York on Wednesday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in the latest effort to secure talks between North Korea and the US on the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula
, analysts said.
Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the Central Committee of the Worker's Party of North Korea, and Pompeo are expected to hold discussions on whether to press ahead with the unprecedented summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un
and US President Donald Trump in Singapore on June 12, the Yonhap News Agency reported on Wednesday.
"It's been rare to see a high-ranking North Korean official like Kim Yong-chol visit the US. As Kim Jong-un's right-hand man, Kim Yong-chol is likely on a special mission to negotiate with the US on how to achieve denuclearization while guaranteeing the security of North Korea," Cui Zhiying, director of Tongji University's Korean Peninsula Research Center in Shanghai, told the Global Times.
Kim Yong-chol is the highest-ranking North Korean official to visit the US since 2000, Yonhap reported.
Cui said the two sides seem to be trying to narrow differences via rounds of communication to allow the Singapore summit to achieve a denuclearization framework.
Analysts said it seems more likely the Singapore summit could go ahead as North Korea and the US have ramped up preparations with officials from both sides holding working-level talks in Singapore and at the demilitarized zone on the inter-Korean border.
"The US is holding off further sanctions on North Korea in an effort to create a better atmosphere for the summit and it should reconsider holding planned military drills with South Korea in the future as the North will perceive them as a threat," Cui said.