First crop of goji berries enter harvest season in NW China's Ningxia

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/5/30 21:16:08

Aerial photo shows people weigh harvested goji berries at a goji plantation in Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2018. The first crop of goji berries entered into harvest season here. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

Aerial photo shows people harvest goji berries at a goji plantation in Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2018. The first crop of goji berries entered into harvest season here. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

People harvest goji berries at a goji plantation in Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2018. The first crop of goji berries entered into harvest season here. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

A woman picks goji berries at a goji plantation in Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2018. The first crop of goji berries entered into harvest season here. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)


 

 

Posted in: CHINA
