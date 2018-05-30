First crop of goji berries enter harvest season in NW China's Ningxia

Aerial photo shows people weigh harvested goji berries at a goji plantation in Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2018. The first crop of goji berries entered into harvest season here. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Aerial photo shows people harvest goji berries at a goji plantation in Hongsibu District of Wuzhong City, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, May 30, 2018. The first crop of goji berries entered into harvest season here. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)