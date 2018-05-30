Chinese stocks fall most in over 2 months

China's major stock indexes experienced their greatest daily decline in more than two months on Wednesday, with the Shanghai Composite Index hitting a 19-month closing low, amid a global selloff provoked by the political crisis in Italy and renewed US-China trade war fears.



The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 2.12 percent, to 3,723.37, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 2.53 percent to 3,041.44 points, its lowest close since October 2016.



Both indexes posted their biggest single-day drop since March 23.



Around 200 stocks plunged the maximum allowed 10 percent, as investors dumped shares across the board.



Investors fear that repeat elections in the third-largest economy in the eurozone may become a de-facto referendum on Italian membership in the currency bloc and the country's role in the EU. Adding to pressure were worries over trade tensions between China and the US.



"The US persistence in pursuing trade actions against China is quite surprising after the two countries issued a joint statement [regarding trade consultations]," CITIC Securities wrote in a report. The short-term uncertainties could curb sentiment in the A-share market, it added.



Noting the continued weakness in China's banking shares, the brokerage said that the trend to some extent reflected investors' pessimistic expectations about the quality of those lenders' assets amid credit risks in a wave of bond defaults.



An index tracking major lenders on the mainland skidded 2 percent to a 10-month low, marking its seventh straight session of fall.



As of Wednesday, China's A shares were trading at a premium of 19.42 percent over the Hong Kong-listed H shares.





