Oil bulls scurry for protection against a likely wave of increased OPEC output

A plan by Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to boost output has spooked oil market bulls, who are starting to seek protection at levels well below the current futures price in case the group delivers a rapid increase in production.



Volatility - a gauge of demand for a particular option - has risen sharply for bearish sell options at around $67 a barrel that expire immediately after OPEC's meeting with its partners that will run from June 22 to 23.



Saudi Arabia and Russia are discussing raising OPEC and non-OPEC oil production by 1 million barrels a day, sources said last week, weeks after US President Donald Trump complained about artificially high oil prices.



Volatility on one-month downside put options, which give the holder the right, but not the obligation, to sell Brent crude futures at a pre-determined price by a set date, has risen to its highest since mid-February.



The price of Brent crude, meanwhile, has fallen by 7 percent from 2014 highs to around $75 a barrel, down from above $80 a barrel just a week ago.



More tellingly, the gap between volatility on bearish puts and bullish calls expiring just after June 22 has grown in the last few weeks, as expectations for OPEC to keep its supply strategy unchanged have waned.



This gap, or skew, is now around four percentage points, up from closer to 3 percentage points where it held for the past two months, according to Reuters data.



The OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed to curb output by about 1.8 million barrels per day from January last year through 2018 to reduce global stocks.









