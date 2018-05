Trucks leave Shenyang Mint owned by China Banknote Printing and Minting Corporation (CBPM) carrying 45 million coins each with the denomination of 2 baht, which were minted for the finance department of Thailand on Tuesday. CBPM said it is an important order won after the Belt and Road initiative was proposed in 2013, expanding the company's influence in the global banknote printing and minting business. Photo: VCG