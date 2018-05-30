Chinese mainland welcomes students from Taiwan: spokesperson

The Chinese mainland will continue to carry out more and better preferential measures for students from Taiwan in the future, a mainland spokesperson said Wednesday.



"The mainland will create better environments and more opportunities for Taiwan students to study, undertake internships, obtain employment or start up businesses in the mainland," said An Fengshan, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, at a press conference.



"It's a natural choice and an irresistible trend for Taiwan students to apply for mainland colleges," An said, noting that Taiwan students were going after better chances to realize their dreams, and their parents also wanted them to have better educational opportunities.



"As the mainland develops its economy and carries out preferential policies for Taiwan, an increasing number of Taiwan youngsters are willing to explore opportunities on the mainland," An said.



"We have always encouraged communication and cooperation in various fields across the Taiwan Strait, including educational exchanges," An said.



An noted that the mainland had achieved prosperous development and made significant progress during the past decades of reform and opening up, which had changed Taiwan compatriots' view on the mainland.



"As a result, more and more residents of Taiwan, especially those from the grassroots, are willing to come to the mainland for future development," An said.

