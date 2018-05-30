Ex-Anbang boss appeals 18-year prison sentence

Wu Xiaohui, former chairman and general manager of Anbang Insurance Group, has lodged an appeal against his 18-years-in-prision sentence for fundraising fraud and embezzling corporate funds, said his lawyer.



Wu has lodged an appeal against his first-instance sentence and has pleaded not guilty. Shanghai High People's Court has formed a collegiate bench for the second-instance trail, Chen Youxi, Wu's lawyer in the case, told the Global Times on Wednesday after a posting on Sina Weibo he made on the matter earlier in the day.



Wu was sentenced on May 10 by the Shanghai Municipal No.1 Intermediate People's Court to 18 years in prison, deprived of his political rights for four years, and had 10.5 billion yuan ($1.63 billion) of his assets confiscated for fundraising fraud and embezzling corporate funds.



According to the court, Wu embezzled 10 billion yuan from Anbang's insurance fund.





