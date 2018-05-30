Russia rejects any role in reporter’s shooting

The Kremlin on Wednesday described an allegation by Ukraine that it was behind the murder of a dissident Russian journalist in Kiev as an anti-Russian smear and demanded that Ukraine conduct a genuine investigation into the killing.



Arkady Babchenko, a critic of President Vladimir Putin, was shot dead on Tuesday in the Ukrainian capital, where he lived in exile. He fled Russia after he received threats for saying he did not mourn the victims of a Russian defence ministry plane crash in 2016.



Moscow denied being behind the killing.



"The Ukrainian prime minister is already talking about how it was done by Russian secret services," Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.



"This fashion of conducting international affairs is very sad."



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We strongly condemn this killing and hope for a real, and not a sham investigation into determining who ordered it."



Ukrainian police have opened a murder probe, saying they suspect the crime was linked to his work.



"I am convinced that the Russian totalitarian machine did not forgive him his honesty and principled stance," Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said Tuesday.



Ties between Russia and Ukraine were shredded after a popular uprising ousted a Kremlin-backed president in Kiev in 2014 and Russia annexed Crimea and moved to support insurgents in the east of the former Soviet state.





