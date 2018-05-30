US trade attitude damages credibility

China urged the US on Wednesday to act in line with the joint statement on trade consultations, in response to the White House's latest statement on slapping tariffs on Chinese imports.



If the US makes any reckless move on trade, China will take measures in response, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.



The US will impose a 25 percent tariff on $50 billion worth of goods from China containing industrially significant technology, including those related to the "Made in China 2025" program, according to a statement issued by the US government on Tuesday. The final list of imports covered will be announced by June 15.



In international relations, each time a country backtracks and turns its back on another, it damages its own credibility, Hua Chunying, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, said at a press briefing on Wednesday.



"We urge the US to keep its promises, and act in line with the spirit of the joint statement between China and the US," she said, noting that trade issues should be tackled in a constructive way.



The US government's latest statement was unexpected, but not surprising to us, Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said late Tuesday night.



MOFCOM said the latest statement is also contrary to the consensus reached between China and the US, but China is confident that its core interests will be safeguarded.



In addition, the US will implement specific investment restrictions and enhanced export controls on Chinese individuals and entities linked to the acquisition of industrially significant technology. The proposed investment restrictions and enhanced export controls will be announced by June 30, the statement said.



It's highly possible that the US is exerting further pressure on China to make concessions on "Made in China 2025," which China cannot do. On the four major requests of the Trump administration, including reducing deficits, protecting intellectual property rights, making market more open, and dropping "Made in China 2025," the first three can be negotiated, but the last one cannot, Jin Canrong, associate dean of the School of International Studies at Renmin University of China, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



"Once the tariff list is revealed in June, a trade war will break out, and China will certainly fight back, which also means that all the efforts made in previous negotiations will be gone," Jin said.



Bad faith



China and the US have reached a consensus to avoid a trade war after several rounds of negotiations between high-level Chinese and US officials. However, the latest statement from the White House ignores this agreement, Mei Xinyu, a research fellow at the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, told the Global Times.



"China has been expanding its opening-up, and the benefits of this push will be shared with our trading partners. The US is unlikely to be among them," Mei said.



The US holds an capricious attitude toward trade frictions, which shows that the country lacks sincerity in pushing forward further discussions on the issue, and it does not cherish positive results from meetings between US and Chinese trade delegations, Bai Ming, deputy director of the Ministry of Commerce's International Market Research Institute, told the Global Times.



Regardless of the measures the US takes, China has the confidence, the ability and expertise to safeguard the interests of the Chinese people and the country's core interests, MOFCOM said.



"China also has a list," Mei said, noting that the Trump administration will put American products such as soybeans and automobiles back in jeopardy if it insists on a trade war.



The MOFCOM unveiled a list on April 4 of a tariff of 25 percent on 106 US items, including soybeans, automobiles, chemical products and airplanes.



China may now be under the impression that the US is negotiating in bad faith, and that may have repercussions for any potential summit with North Korea,said Nick Marro, an analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit.



