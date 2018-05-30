Zimbabwe to elect president on July 30

Zimbabwe announced on Wednesday it would choose a new president and parliament on July 30, in the country's first electoral test since the removal of its autocratic leader Robert Mugabe.



His successor, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, unveiled the date in the official Zimbabwe Government Gazette.



"Monday, the 30th day of July, 2018 (is) the day of the election to the office of President, the election of members of the National Assembly and election of councillors," Mnangagwa said in a proclamation.



Once a right-hand man to the Mugabe, Mnangagwa dramatically succeeded the 94-year-old veteran leader in November after nearly four decades in charge when troops swarmed the streets and briefly seized key sites.



Mnangagwa, 75, will square off against the main opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) party, now led by 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa following the death of Morgan Tsvangirai in February.



"We have a great task ahead of us. A task to mobilise people and canvass for votes," Mnangagwa said at a meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF party on Monday. "Whatever teething problems we faced, we need to focus on the coming elections."





