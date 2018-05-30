Hit sitcom ‘Roseanne’ axed over racist tweet row

US television network ABC on Tuesday canceled the hit working-class comedy "Roseanne," after its star Roseanne Barr aimed a racist tweet at a former advisor to Barack Obama.



The 65-year-old sitcom actress - a vocal supporter of President Trump who has used Twitter to voice far-right and conspiracy theorist views - took aim at the aide, Valerie Jarrett, in a post that read: "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj." After a barrage of criticism on social media, Barr apologized to Jarrett and "all Americans" for what she called a "joke."



Her belated mea culpa was not enough for ABC, which said it was pulling the plug on Barr's show over the "abhorrent, repugnant" tweet, which was "inconsistent with our values."





