Shanghai’s first coffee shop staffed by autistic students

In a newly opened cafe decorated with plastic flowers, photos and drawings, two teenage boys are carefully installing a leather chair with wooden legs with an adult's help. The two youth are middle school-aged baristas and waiters, and also autistic.A Coffee, Shanghai's first nonprofit cafe staffed by autistic children, reopened on May 25 on Hanzhong Road after relocating from Jing'an Park. The cafe had originally operated in a building in the park until being shut down on May 6 after the venue owner decided to take it back for other uses."I'm so happy that the cafe finally reopened," one of the two boys said, intently installing the chair legs with removable screws. "I'm as happy as I was eating my favorite wontons."The boy is 15-year-old Xu Yizheng, a seventh grader at Shanghai Nanyang Model School.Studying at an ordinary school along with normal students, most of the time Xu looks like any other lively and talkative kid. He just happens to also be an expert in the four types of coffee the cafe serves: americano, espresso, latte and cappuccino.When asked his name by customers, Xu will ask back first, "What's your name?"Hard daysXu was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2, after his family found he was "a bit different" from other children. "At that time he seldom spoke or looked at us, as if immersed in his own world," Xu's mother, Chen Ping, recalled.In China, autistic children are usually called "children of the stars," implying that they are as lonely and isolated as the remote stars in the night sky. "Now you see him talking a lot like a normal kid, but soon you will find that he always repeats the same words," Chen told the Global Times."His thinking and logic are totally different from us."At school, Xu has trouble understanding his courses. Without any friends, this "star child" has been bullied by his classmates. "They pushed him, kicked him and scolded him with very harsh words," Chen sighed.At the cafe, another 13-year-old boy sits in silence, head down. His nickname is Chengcheng. Years ago, when Chengcheng was still in kindergarten, his teachers thought that he was a little "strange," unable to communicate with others."We took him to a children's hospital and mental hospital, and later confirmed that he was autistic," recalled Chengcheng's grandmother, surnamed Yin, sitting next to the boy. "Those were really hard days. I can't remember how many times that my daughter cried."To better look after Chengcheng, Yin had to retire early to accompany him almost every day, including at school. Similar to Xu, Chengcheng is studying at a local secondary school with normal students."He is bad at math, but he does well in Chinese," Yin told the Global Times. Always sitting in the same classroom with Chengcheng, she knows all too well how her grandson performs."He is a bit slow-witted but has a very good memory, being able to recite entire poems."Free coffeeAt present, there are eight autistic youth working at A Coffee as baristas or waiters. Each is on duty once a week, making coffee or serving customers.Having yet to open to the public, the cafe currently only serves guests who have applied in advance online. "Before entering the cafe, customers will receive a short training to learn how to talk with these kids," said Cao Xiaoxia, founder of the cafe.In a sense, the customers are volunteers who want to help autistic children develop their communication and social interaction skills, Cao explained. In exchange for chatting with these kids, customers will receive free coffee.To date, over 3,500 people have applied to be a "customer" of these little stars, Jiefang Daily reproted in May.As the head of Shanghai City Symphony Orchestra and founder of Shanghai Angels Salon (SAS), a nonprofit organization for autistic children, Cao has helped the city's star kids for years along with his father Cao Peng, China's renowned conductor."When I was little, my father often told me that music is a noble cause," she told Jiefang Daily in 2014. "Music is needed for all the people around the world, including autistic kids."In 2008, Cao established SAS to teach children with autism musical instruments. Later, the idea of building a cafe for these kids came to mind. "It can be a social practice platform for them," she told media. "By working at the cafe, I hope that they can gradually improve their ability to deal with different people."Earlier this year, Cao successfully arranged a three-week coffee-making course for SAS's children at Shanghai Business and Tourism School. According to course teacher Yang Wei, it went better than he originally thought it would be."In class they were all very quiet and concentrated, strictly following what I told them." For example, if Yang asked them to put 30 grams of coffee beans into a machine, none put in 29 grams or 31 grams."I don't think making coffee is difficult," Xu told the Global Times, adding that he wishes his favorite celebrities - Chen Xuedong and Jiang Shuying - would stop by some day. "I particularly like Jiang, because she often supports [people with]autism."Opening hearts to musicOn the afternoon of May 24, just one day prior to A Coffee's grand reopening, Xu and his peers held a small musical performance at the cafe. Xu played the Chinese folk song "Jasmine Flower" with a French horn, looking quite upbeat and energetic.Xu joined SAS in 2009 when he was only six. In the beginning he was impatient and reluctant to talk to anyone. "Gradually, with the teachers' help, he became more interested in music, and then started learning the xylophone and French horn," Xu's mother Chen said."I once thought that he had little interest in anything, but music changed him."To Chen's delight, music to some extent also changed the bullies at Xu's school after SAS invited his classmates to their public concert. "They were touched by my son's, and the other autistic kids' performances. From then on they seldom bullied him."That same afternoon, while the children were performing, 93-year-old Cao Peng was sitting beside them and was the first to applaud. "Their music is not perfect, but we cannot put a standard of perfection on them," Cao Peng told the Global Times.For the past decade, he and his daughter Cao Xiaoxia have taught more than 100 autistic kids at SAS to play musical instruments. "We try to open their ears and hearts with music, and it works. The power of music is amazing!"There are more than 10 million autistic people in China, with 8 million of them aged 14 or above, huanqiu.com reported in April 2015. Among them, few are able to live independently let alone earn their own living."Music opened my son's heart and now the cafe will gain him some working and socializing abilities," Chen told the Global Times."I hope that, one day, through lots of practice at A Coffee, he can finally find a job after growing up. Or at least, by working with his peers and talking to various customers, he will not feel lonely anymore."

Autistic males make coffee at the store. Photos: VCG

Staff at the cafe Photos: VCG

Autistic teenagers build a chair. Photos: Xiang Jun/GT

Xu Yizheng performs at the shop.Photos: Xiang Jun/GT

Autistic children play violins at the cafe.Photos: Xiang Jun/GT