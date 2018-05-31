Close ties

To celebrate the 70th anniversary of independence of the state of Israel, the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai recently organized a gala event and design competition award ceremony called "70 years of Israel from a Chinese perspective."Launched in March, the competition is open to Chinese residents and students in Shanghai, Jiangsu, Anhui, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces.Participants could submit their design for ties and scarves that best represent Israel from a Chinese perspective and links between China and Israel.Through fierce competition, Lai Wenmin, an undergraduate design major from Soochow University, won the best scarf design.Wang Ziyueer, a graduate student and design major from Soochow University, won the best tie design.Both students will be offered a free trip to Israel. Their designs will be produced and presented as future diplomatic gifts of the Consulate General of Israel in Shanghai.Since the establishment of diplomatic ties between Israel and China, the two countries have forged a broad and intensive cooperation in the fields of art and economics, said Eyal Propper, Consul General of Israel in Shanghai, during the event.

Eyal Propper, Consul General of Israel in Shanghai delivers a speech. Photo: Qi Xijia/GT





