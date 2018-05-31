Activity sponsored by China Southern Airlines to celebrate Int'l Children's Day held in C China

Huang Yifan (L) looks at an aircraft model during an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)

Air hostesses interact with children during an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)(wsw)

An air hostess interacts with children during an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)

A pilot interacts with children during an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)

An air hostess interacts with children during an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)

Children take part in an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)

Pilot Lu Leng interacts with children during an activity sponsored by Hunan Branche of China Southern Airlines to celebrate the upcoming International Children's Day at Datang Village of Shaoyang City, central China's Hunan Province, May 26, 2018. Pilots and airline stewardesses came to the impoverished Datang Village on the occasion of the upcoming International Children's Day to introduce their flight work to more than 100 children, most of whom are left-behind children with their parents working at big cities for money-making. (Xinhua/Huang Yi)