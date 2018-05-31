China Eastern Airlines to launch its first route to northern Europe

China Eastern Airlines said on Wednesday that it will launch a direct flight from Shanghai to Stockholm, Sweden on June 16. This will be its first route to northern Europe.



To better provide its customers with tailored services, the company plans to continue integrating air-ground resources, such as offering discounted packages, high-end airport transfers, ground upgrades and preferred seating, according to a note the airline sent to the Global Times.



In terms of group customer products, it plans to launch airport ground extension services at 12 airports across China, including Shanghai Hongqiao, Shanghai Pudong, Beijing Capital and Xi'an Xianyang, through the establishment of group customer counters and reserved boarding passes.



In terms of route network layout and future development, the company said it will also aim to build the airport in Shanghai and the new airport in Beijing into twin hubs.



According to plans made by the Civil Aviation Administration of China, China Eastern will be moved to the new airport, a relocation that could take up to four years.



The Shanghai-based airline has set its construction target to shoulder 40 percent of the passenger flow at the new airport set to open in 2019.



As a member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, the carrier has extended its network to more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries and regions, with its annual passenger transport volume exceeding more than 100 million. That number positions it as the seventh biggest airline in the world by passenger flow.





