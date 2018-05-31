Malaysia, Singapore join hands to retrieve misappropriated funds

Malaysian and Singaporean officials have agreed to cooperate in recovering the funds misappropriated by the state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) following a meeting in Malaysia Thursday.



According to a government statement, Malaysian special task on 1MDB had a meeting with authorities from Singapore at Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Thursday morning, and both parties have agreed to track the transactions linked to the scandal-plagued fund.



"The tie up also aims to collect evidence on 1MDB and indicate witnesses in Singapore as soon as possible," said the statement.



Besides, the team will probe into the money trail to detect the money and assets that still exist.



Malaysia's newly-elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has recently set up a task force to probe into the 1MDB fund that is founded by former Prime Minister Najib Razak.

