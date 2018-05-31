London introduces contactless payments for buskers

London is introducing a contactless payment scheme for buskers in what organizers said would be a world first, Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Sunday as he unveiled a partnership with tech company iZettle.



Under the "Busk in London" program, street musicians in the British capital will be able to accept non-cash payments with contactless cards, wearable technology and chip and pin.



"Now, more Londoners will be able to show their support to the capital's brilliant, talented street performers," Khan said at the launch of the scheme, calling the city "a powerhouse of music."



Charlotte Campbell, a full-time busker who has been trialing the technology for two weeks, said she had noticed a "significant" increase in contributions.



"I believe if street performers like myself don't adapt to the cashless society we are edging towards, we're at risk of becoming a dying art," she said.



The project allows performers to set a fixed amount of money to donate and accept contactless payments from passers-by.



iZettle and Busk in London have started rolling the feature out to performers across the city and the company said it would make it available to more charity organizations, NGOs and small businesses.





