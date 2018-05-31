Car lover buried in his trusty sedan in North China funeral

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/31 19:13:40
A villager who loved cars in life was buried with his beloved vehicle during a North China funeral.
The man surnamed Qu of Baoding, Hebei Province was laid to rest on Monday just the way he wanted - in his trusty, silver-gray Hyundai Sonata.
Mourners lit fireworks and played funerary music as an excavator lowered his four-wheeled coffin with ropes into a car-sized grave, uploaded video showed.
His tomb was later sealed with concrete.
Locals said they were fulfilling a dying wish as detailed in his will.
Qu had owned the vehicle for more than a decade, and will now take it on their final journey together.
The car was worth around 10,000 yuan ($1,560.72), which is around the same price as a high-quality coffin.
Kankan News