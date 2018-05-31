Traditional Music Concert of SCO Member States Arts Festival kickes off in Beijing

Promotional material for the Traditional Music Concert of SCO Member States Arts Festival Photo: Courtesy of Mu Wen



A concert featuring the traditional folk music of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states kicked off at the Poly Theatre in Beijing on Wednesday night.



The Traditional Music Concert of SCO Member States Arts Festival concert was organized by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism and presented by the China Arts and Entertainment Group.



Comprised of eight programs, the concert saw orchestras from Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and China take the stage.



"The Traditional Music Concert of SCO Member States Arts Festival is a multilateral cooperation exchange that is a way to show our national culture to the world, and at the same time, update our understanding of other foreign cultures," Toir, the art director of the Uzbekistan National Music Group Sato said at a press conference held before the show.



"This festival provides an important art platform for China and other countries, and we hope that bridges of communication between countries can be built through this festival to make more contributions to the development of all SCO members," Luo Shugang, Chinese minister of culture and tourism, said at the opening ceremony for the concert.



The first program, named Jubilant, saw musicians light up the hall with a cheerful rendition of traditional Chinese folk music.



Following, the Forbidden City Chamber Orchestra China Conservatory of Music performed bold and cheerful folk music typical of that played during traditional marionette shows, or line shows, in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.



The third program focused on Kyrgyzstan folk music. Played by the Kyrgyzstan "Akak" Ensemble, the section consisted of three virtuoso parts, one of which was a piece of Komuz music. Vigorous, cheerful and fast in its tempo, Komuz occupies a strong position in the repertoire of professional performers in Kyrgyzstan.



While performing, sometimes a single instrument is shared between two musicians, with performers switching back and forth.



Another highlight was the Russian Fantasia, performed by the Lyudmila Zykina State Academic Ensemble of Russian Folk Music. The graceful melody was adapted from the classical Russian folk song "Moon Light" by famous composer Vasily Andreev.



A tiny exhibition of photographs was also held in the theater, featuring the beautiful views and historical sites of SCO member states.