Annual garden festival to be held in Dublin, Ireland

People are seen chatting inside a garden at a garden festival preview in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 30, 2018. Bloom 2018, the 12th edition of an annual garden festival organized by Irish Food Board, will officially open to the public on Thursday. The five-day event is expected to attract an estimated 100,000 visitors from all the country. (Xinhua/Tang Lijuan)

A mother and her child are seen sitting inside a garden at a garden festival preview in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 30, 2018.

A music band is seen at a garden at a garden festival preview in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 30, 2018.

A girl is seen inside a garden at a garden festival preview in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 30, 2018.

A girl plays the violin inside a garden at a garden festival preview in Phoenix Park, Dublin, Ireland, May 30, 2018.