Family loses in park death ruling

A South China court ruled largely against a family seeking compensation from a scenic park after a woman fell from a tree and died.



A Huadu district court in Guangzhou found the scenic area, which was not named in reports, 5-percent at fault in the death of the deceased surnamed Wu.



The 60-year-old woman died from injuries after she climbed one of the park's more than 50 waxberry trees to pick its fruit on May 19.



The family had sought 600,000 yuan ($93,660) in compensation from the park's management, arguing that many visitors pick fruit and the park had never taken proper safety precautions to warn them.



Park management was also unprepared to get Wu access to timely treatment, the family told the court.



However, the court ruled against the claim, saying Wu knew the risks of climbing the trees without permission from the park and was responsible for her own safety.



The family was awarded 5 percent of their filed claim, or 45,096 yuan.



Guangzhou Daily

