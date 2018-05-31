British singer Sam Smith to make Chinese mainland debut

Poster for Sam Smith's upcoming concert in Beijing Photo: Courtesy of AEG

British vocalist Sam Smith will perform in the Chinese mainland for the very first time at Beijing's Cadillac Arena on October 25 as part of his The Thrill of It All world tour, the event's organizer AEG announced on Wednesday.An impressive musician known for his soul and sensibility, Smith set a new Guinness World Record for highest number of consecutive weeks on the British Official Top Ten Albums Chart with his 2014 album In the Lonely Hour, which was on the chart for 69 weeks straight.In 2015, he won four Grammys, including Song of The Year and Record of The Year, received three BMAs and two Brit Awards.Many of his songs including "I'm Not The Only One," "Stay with Me" and "Lay Me Down" are immensely popular among his Chinese fans.Named after his second album, The Thrill of It All, the tour kicked off in England in March before moving to 70 other cities in Europe, North America and Asia.Ticket sales in the Chinese mainland will begin on June 7.