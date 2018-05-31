Learning Chinese

Chat attack

college entrance exams



高考



(ɡāokǎo)

A: It's June, almost time for the college entrance exams. Your little sister is a high school senior, right? How is she doing? Is she prepared?



六月份了,马上就要高考了。你妹妹正在读高三,对吧？她现在怎么样啦？都准备好了没有？



(liù yuèfèn le, mǎshànɡ jiùyào ɡāokǎo le. nǐ mèimei zhènɡzài dú ɡāosān, duìba? tā xiànzài zěnme yànɡ la? dōu zhǔnbèi hǎo le méiyǒu?)

B: She's doing well. She's doing that last sprint before the test. She even told me that she wished she could test earlier so then she could rest for a long while to relax.



她现在心态不错,正在考前的最后努力冲刺阶段。昨天她还跟我说希望快点考完,然后给自己放个大假,好好休息。



(tā xiànzài xīntài bùcuò, zhènɡzài kǎoqián de zuìhòu nǔlì chōnɡcì jiēduàn. zuótiān tā hái ɡēn wǒ shuō xīwànɡ kuàidiǎn kǎowán, ránhòu ɡěi zìjǐ fànɡ ɡè dàjià, hǎohǎo xiūxi.)

A: I get it. I was really nervous right before my entrance exams back then. It really is an unforgettable time of life.



我理解,当年我在高考之前也非常紧张,那真的是一段难忘的回忆。



(wǒ lǐjiě, dānɡnián wǒ zài ɡāokǎo zhīqián yě fēichánɡ jǐnzhānɡ, nà zhēnde shì yīduàn nánwànɡ de huíyì.)





