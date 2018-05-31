Dance drama ‘Confucius’ launches national tour

Promotional material for Confucius Photo: Courtesy of Yang Wen

The well-known dance drama Confucius kicked off its national tour with three performances at Beijing Tianqiao Performing Arts Center on Tuesday.Following the life of the Chinese philosopher Confucius, the dance drama restages how he dealt with various difficult challenges in life to become China's most influential sage.Yang Siyu, who plays Confucius in the dance drama, said that the performance's goal is to present the story of an ordinary human being, instead of focusing on Confucius' role as a sage.After the Beijing performances, the dance drama will tour to Shijiazhuang, Zhengzhou, Suzhou and Hangzhou.