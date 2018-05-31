Happy birthday:



Love is on the rise. Host a gathering or attend an event outside the home. Surrounding yourself with friends and upbeat people will put some spice back into your romantic life. Your lucky numbers: 2, 6, 9, 11, 14.



Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



You should try your best to make preparations ahead of time and team up with people who are strong in their field. Your opponent will gain an upper hand if you are too slow to react. Always remember that preparation is the key to success. ✭✭✭



Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



Disappointment in regard to important partnerships should best be dealt with quickly. Leading someone on or making promises that you do not really want to keep will make matters worse. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You will be tempted to take on too much today. Keep your schedule flexible so that you will be able to deal with unanticipated matters. Do not let unwarranted pressure make you feel guilty. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



You should keep your head down today. Otherwise, things are sure to get really difficult for you when people start to involve you in their problems. It's one of those days when you're likely to end up in the middle of a very bad situation. ✭✭✭



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



You will benefit from a partnership or joint venture. Follow your heart and instincts when it comes to making personal or professional adjustments. Listen, learn and collaborate to come up with the best solutions. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



Generosity is a fine quality, but flaunting your cash will have others thinking that you are trying to buy their friendship. Stick to your budget and pay only your own way. Red will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



Business meetings and social events may be stressful for you today. If you maintain your course and concentration, you will pick up useful tips regarding a partnership or collaboration. ✭✭✭

Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Financial or health concerns will cause some difficulties if you have not been diligent in the way you handle such matters. Review your personal paperwork and make the necessary adjustments. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



Confidence and tenacity will lead to great achievements. A romantic encounter will not be as straightforward as you hope. Honesty is essential if you are looking for a partnership to go the distance. ✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



It would be best if you did things with a partner today. Plan to attend a networking function that promises fun as well as opportunities to expand your interests. Do not view a difference of opinion as being something negative. ✭✭✭

Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



You will face trouble when it comes to some of your decisions. Stop procrastinating and take care of unfinished business. A sense of achievement will give you the incentive to take on a new challenge. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



Get involved in issues that are important to you. Volunteering your time or knowledge to a worthy cause will give you a sense of pride and satisfaction. Valuable connections will result. ✭✭✭✭