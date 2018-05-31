Puzzle

ACROSS1 Container's weight5 ___ up (enlivens)9 Atlas blue14 Beta tester, e.g.15 Chinese nursemaid16 Ape film of 199517 Imagines vocally?20 Without slack21 Conciliates22 Set up software25 Chili container26 Like some buckets28 An early word32 Type of pay37 Sandwich sellers38 Used a library's ladder?41 "Parliament" attachment42 Builders, e.g.43 Boozers44 Work that runway46 Dogcatcher's target47 Japanese green bean53 City council member58 Vividly colored parrot59 Like custom drapes?62 Smushed circles63 Sign of things to come64 Blend65 Speaks to Moses?66 Split67 Dark times, poeticallyDOWN1 "___ Frutti"2 Pale with fright3 Equestrian's holdings4 Young's partner5 "Faux" follower6 Australian bird7 28-Across alternative8 Olde boutique9 Band of eight10 Soft drink variety11 Space chimp12 Fit of chills and fever13 Agrees silently18 Mauna ___19 "Once ___ a midnight ..."23 Lacer's creation24 Mary's charge27 Like some vandalized cars28 Chapter 11 topic29 Baby wipes additive30 Christian name?31 Is inquisitive32 "___ the night before ..."33 Dynamic introduction?34 Make cardigans35 Airport postings, for short36 Attila, for one37 Noel mo.39 Its bark is silent40 Had in hand44 Measel kin?45 Speechifier46 Pizza part48 "Today I ___ man!"49 En ___ (as a group)50 Angle not quite right?51 Funny Cheech52 Beautiful pitchers53 "Famous" cookie dude54 Volcanic spew55 Historic 1944 date56 Shocking creatures57 Alaskan city60 Many adults61 Last word of movies?

Solution