Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Container's weight
5 ___ up (enlivens)
9 Atlas blue
14 Beta tester, e.g.
15 Chinese nursemaid
16 Ape film of 1995
17 Imagines vocally?
20 Without slack
21 Conciliates
22 Set up software
25 Chili container
26 Like some buckets
28 An early word
32 Type of pay
37 Sandwich sellers
38 Used a library's ladder?
41 "Parliament" attachment
42 Builders, e.g.
43 Boozers
44 Work that runway
46 Dogcatcher's target
47 Japanese green bean
53 City council member
58 Vividly colored parrot
59 Like custom drapes?
62 Smushed circles
63 Sign of things to come
64 Blend
65 Speaks to Moses?
66 Split
67 Dark times, poetically
DOWN
1 "___ Frutti"
2 Pale with fright
3 Equestrian's holdings
4 Young's partner
5 "Faux" follower
6 Australian bird
7 28-Across alternative
8 Olde boutique
9 Band of eight
10 Soft drink variety
11 Space chimp
12 Fit of chills and fever
13 Agrees silently
18 Mauna ___
19 "Once ___ a midnight ..."
23 Lacer's creation
24 Mary's charge
27 Like some vandalized cars
28 Chapter 11 topic
29 Baby wipes additive
30 Christian name?
31 Is inquisitive
32 "___ the night before ..."
33 Dynamic introduction?
34 Make cardigans
35 Airport postings, for short
36 Attila, for one
37 Noel mo.
39 Its bark is silent
40 Had in hand
44 Measel kin?
45 Speechifier
46 Pizza part
48 "Today I ___ man!"
49 En ___ (as a group)
50 Angle not quite right?
51 Funny Cheech
52 Beautiful pitchers
53 "Famous" cookie dude
54 Volcanic spew
55 Historic 1944 date
56 Shocking creatures
57 Alaskan city
60 Many adults
61 Last word of movies?
Solution