Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Container's weight

  5 ___ up (enlivens)

  9 Atlas blue

 14 Beta tester, e.g.

 15 Chinese nursemaid

 16 Ape film of 1995

 17 Imagines vocally?

 20 Without slack

 21 Conciliates

 22 Set up software

 25 Chili container

 26 Like some buckets

 28 An early word

 32 Type of pay

 37 Sandwich sellers

 38 Used a library's ladder?

 41 "Parliament" attachment

 42 Builders, e.g.

 43 Boozers

 44 Work that runway

 46 Dogcatcher's target

 47 Japanese green bean

 53 City council member

 58 Vividly colored parrot

 59 Like custom drapes?

 62 Smushed circles

 63 Sign of things to come

 64 Blend

 65 Speaks to Moses?

 66 Split

67 Dark times, poetically

DOWN

  1 "___ Frutti"

  2 Pale with fright

  3 Equestrian's holdings

  4 Young's partner

  5 "Faux" follower

  6 Australian bird

  7 28-Across alternative

  8 Olde boutique

  9 Band of eight

 10 Soft drink variety

 11 Space chimp

 12 Fit of chills and fever

 13 Agrees silently

 18 Mauna ___

 19 "Once ___ a midnight ..."

 23 Lacer's creation

 24 Mary's charge

 27 Like some vandalized cars

 28 Chapter 11 topic

 29 Baby wipes additive

 30 Christian name?

 31 Is inquisitive

 32 "___ the night before ..."

 33 Dynamic introduction?

 34 Make cardigans

 35 Airport postings, for short

 36 Attila, for one

 37 Noel mo.

 39 Its bark is silent

 40 Had in hand

 44 Measel kin?

 45 Speechifier

 46 Pizza part

 48 "Today I ___ man!"

 49 En ___ (as a group)

 50 Angle not quite right?

 51 Funny Cheech

 52 Beautiful pitchers

 53 "Famous" cookie dude

 54 Volcanic spew

 55 Historic 1944 date

 56 Shocking creatures

 57 Alaskan city

 60 Many adults

 61 Last word of movies?

Solution



 

