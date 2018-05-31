Future teachers to take course on Xi’s village life

A university in Northwest China's Shaanxi Province requires newly enrolled students to study Chinese President Xi Jinping's seven years as an "educated youth" in a rural village to help cultivate a sense of devotion to the country.

The Shaanxi Normal University course, "Introduction to Xi Jinping's Seven Years as an Educated Youth," has been required for newly enrolled government-funded students since the 2017 fall term. The university said it plans to extend the course to all government-funded students.



"Educated youth" refers to young people who were sent to experience working in rural areas from the 1950s to the 1970s in a campaign launched by Chairman Mao Zedong.



The college, which trains teachers, urges students in the free pre-teacher education program to take it as part of the ideological and political theory course, according to a release sent to the Global Times by the university's publicity department on Thursday.



The course is meant to help students read Xi Jinping's Seven Years as an Educated Youth, and learn how to develop the willpower in hardships and commitment to serve the people, Ren Xiaowei, dean of the university's School of Marxism, was quoted in the release as saying.



The book is about Xi's life in Liangjiahe village in Shaanxi from 1969 to 1975.



The university recruits more than 2,000 students a year for its government-funded pre-teacher program, 90 percent of whom are from the country's central and western regions. The students will then return to their home region for local basic education work, the release said.



"The book could be used to help the youth know more about China's conditions and enhance their Party spirit. It is necessary to guide young people to learn more about Xi's thoughts as they will guide the country's future," Su Wei, a professor at the Party School of the Chongqing Party Committee, told the Global Times.