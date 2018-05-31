Gismo China

Samsung, Alibaba ties



South Korean conglomerate Samsung Group has teamed up with Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding to debut its new consumer electronics products on the Chinese company's business-to-consumer platform T-mall, Alibaba announced on Tuesday.



Samsung will also unveil its latest customized gadget on June 18, which happens to be T-mall's mid-year shopping festival.



The Seoul-based multinational will also explore opportunities in China's rural areas, as part of its strategic cooperation with Alibaba.



Ecovacs gets listed



Chinese vacuum robot maker Ecovacs Robotics got listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange Monday, putting it on a pathway to become a rival for Chinese consumer electronics maker Xiaomi and British tech firm Dyson.



Ecovacs raised about 803 million yuan ($125.3 million) in an IPO by selling 40.1 million shares at 20.02 yuan each.



Both Xiaomi and Dyson produce vacuum robots, but Ecovacs has a different market position, Qian Dongqi, the company's founder, was quoted as saying in media reports. The market for service robots has huge potential, in which players could explore more opportunities, Qian said.



Xiaomi unveils Mi 8



Xiaomi released the Mi 8 on Thursday in Shenzhen, South China's Guangdong Province, which is equipped with 3D facial recognition and voice assistance technologies.



It also carries a Snapdragon 845 processor as well as a Quick Charge 4, a fast-charging technology developed by US equipment firm Qualcomm.





