Putin may meet DPRK leader this year: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) Kim Jong Un may meet this year, but details have yet to be decided, the Kremlin said Friday.



"Yes, indeed, such a meeting may take place," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily news briefing.



However, the details and the date of the meeting have yet to be agreed on via diplomatic channels, he added.



On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov visited the DPRK and met Kim in Pyongyang.



The two sides agreed to "realize the meeting between the top leaders of the DPRK and Russia this year marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations," DPRK's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

