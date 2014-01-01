‘World Cup impact limit’

While the World Cup that kicks off later this month will focus the attention of soccer fans around the world on Russia, it will have little impact on the country's economy, analysts at Moody's rating agency have said.



"The games will last just one month and the associated economic stimulus will pale in comparison to the size of Russia's $1.3 trillion economy," said Kristin Lindow, senior vice president and analyst at Moody's.



"We do not expect the World Cup to make a meaningful contribution to broader economic growth," she said in a statement accompanying a report released late Thursday.



