NW China to hold major trade fair in July

A Belt and Road
Initiative themed trade fair will be held in Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province in early July, the provincial government said Friday.
The 24th Lanzhou Investment and Trade Fair will run from July 5 to 9, receiving guests from more than 30 countries and regions along the Belt and Road, according to the organizing committee.
This year's fair will feature a series of activities promoting cooperation in green development and logistics, the committee said.
Representatives of government, chambers of commerce, major companies, and investors are expected to discuss bilateral and regional cooperation as well as trade and investment.
The Lanzhou Fair, initiated in 1993, is an important platform for opening up in northwest China. In recent years, it has grown in importance as China is accelerating its opening-up to central and west Asia under the Belt and Road Initiative.