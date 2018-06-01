State Council appoints, removes officials

The State Council, China's cabinet, announced the appointment and removal of several officials on Friday.



Liao Min was appointed deputy minister of finance.



Hu Jinglin was named the head of the state medical insurance administration, and Shi Zihai, Chen Jinfu, and Li Tao were named deputy directors of the administration.



Zhu Guangyao is no longer deputy minister of finance.



Huang Danhua is no longer deputy director of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council.



Zhan Jie was removed from the post of vice president of Chinese Academy of Sciences.



Jiang Yang is no longer vice chairman of China Securities Regulatory Commission.

