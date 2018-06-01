S. Korea, Russia hold vice-foreign-ministerial-level talks to discuss Korean Peninsula situations

Vice foreign ministers of South Korea and Russia held talks in Seoul Friday to discuss the Korean Peninsula
situations, Seoul's foreign ministry said Friday.
Vice Foreign Minister Lim Sung-nam of South Korea met with visiting Russian Vice Foreign Minister Vladimir Titov to discuss the peninsula situations, bilateral relations and cooperation in the international community, according to the Seoul ministry.
It was for the sixth round of South Korea-Russia strategic dialogue, a vice-foreign-ministerial-level dialogue platform between Seoul and Moscow that was launched in September 2008.
During the meeting, Lim briefed Titov on the outcomes of the two inter-Korean summits held on April 27 and May 26 each at the border village of Panmunjom.
Titov told Lim that Russia hoped for a successful summit between the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States that helps build peace on the peninsula, promising to closely cooperate with South Korea for the success of the DPRK-US summit.
Negotiations were underway between Pyongyang and Washington for the first-ever DPRK-US summit between top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump expected to be held in Singapore on June 12.
After the strategic dialogue with Lim, Titov met with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha to explain the outcome of the Russian foreign minister's recent visit to the DPRK.