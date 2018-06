Escaped big cats back ‘in their cages’

Five dangerous predators - two lions, two tigers and a jaguar - which reportedly escaped Friday from a German zoo close to the Luxembourg border "are in their cages," local authorities said.



Officials had earlier asked residents to stay indoors and keep their windows and doors shut as a massive hunt was under way for the big cats. A district spokesperson would not immediately give details on the felines' escape or how they were returned to captivity.