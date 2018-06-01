Scenery of lotus pond in Wuyishan, SE China's Fujian Province

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/6/1 22:57:24

Aerial photo taken on June 1, 2018 shows lotus ponds in Wufu Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The town developed local economy by combining farming and tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Tourists visit a lotus pond in Wufu Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 1, 2018. The town developed local economy by combining farming and tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Tourists visit a lotus pond in Wufu Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 1, 2018. The town developed local economy by combining farming and tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Tourists visit a lotus pond in Wufu Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 1, 2018. The town developed local economy by combining farming and tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Tourists visit a lotus pond in Wufu Township of Wuyishan City, southeast China's Fujian Province, June 1, 2018. The town developed local economy by combining farming and tourism. (Xinhua/Zhang Guojun)


 

Posted in: CHINA
blog comments powered by Disqus