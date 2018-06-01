Chinese top legislator meets Montenegro's parliament speaker

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Ivan Brajovic, speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

Li Zhanshu (R), chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, meets with Ivan Brajovic, speaker of the Parliament of Montenegro, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, June 1, 2018. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)