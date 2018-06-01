Vice Premier stresses all-round education on Int'l Children's Day

Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan stressed the importance of all-round education on Friday while visiting a kindergarten and an elementary school in Beijing.



Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that children should be educated in various aspects of life.



Education on morality and ethics and the development of good habits and behaviors should start from an early age, and students should be encouraged in not only learning knowledge, but also doing sports and participating in all kinds of activities, said Sun.



Education of socialist core values, traditional culture, sports, and art, among others should be strengthened, she noted.



Friday is International Children's Day.

