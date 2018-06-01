1.3 million agricultural implements used for grain harvest in China's Shaanxi

A combine harvester works in a wheat field in Tangyu Township of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 1, 2018. About 1.3 million agricultural implements were used for grain harvest in the province. (Xinhua/Du Honggang)

Two combine harvesters work in a wheat field in Tangyu Township of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 1, 2018. About 1.3 million agricultural implements were used for grain harvest in the province. (Xinhua/Du Honggang)

Farmers load harvested wheat in Tangyu Township of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 1, 2018. About 1.3 million agricultural implements were used for grain harvest in the province. (Xinhua/Du Honggang)

A combine harvester unloads wheat crops in Tangyu Township of Lantian County, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 1, 2018. About 1.3 million agricultural implements were used for grain harvest in the province. (Xinhua/Du Honggang)